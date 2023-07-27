Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 27

Sensex, Nifty Fall as HDFC Bank, M&M, ITC drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 440 points down, or 0.66%, at 66,266.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 118 points, or 0.60%, lower at 19,659.90.
Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, L&T and Bharti Airtel were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,789 stocks rose, 1,769 declined and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.