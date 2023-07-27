Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 27

Sensex, Nifty Fall as HDFC Bank, M&M, ITC drag.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 27 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, M&M, ITC Drag

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 440 points down, or 0.66%, at 66,266.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 118 points, or 0.60%, lower at 19,659.90.

The Gainers

Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, L&T and Bharti Airtel were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,789 stocks rose, 1,769 declined and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.

