Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 26

Sensex, Nifty gain most in nearly a week.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 352 points up, or 0.53%, at 66,707.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 98 points, or 0.50%, higher at 19,778.30.
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,910 stocks rose, 1,626 declined, while 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.