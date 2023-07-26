Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 26

Sensex, Nifty gain most in nearly a week.

Updated On 04:45 PM IST, 26 Jul 2023

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 352 points up, or 0.53%, at 66,707.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 98 points, or 0.50%, higher at 19,778.30.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,910 stocks rose, 1,626 declined, while 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.

