Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 25

The Sensex closed 29 points or 0.04% lower at 66,355.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 8 points or 0.04% to end at 19,680.60.

Updated On 04:23 PM IST, 25 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Mixed

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,745 stocks rose, 1,794 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

