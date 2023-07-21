Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 21

Sensex, Nifty end record-setting week lower as Infosys guidance drag.

Updated On 04:15 PM IST, 21 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Record-Setting Week Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 887.64 points, or 1.31%, lower at 66,684.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 235.75 points, or 1.18%, to end at 19,743.40.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., ONGC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. About 1,761 stocks declined, 1,627 advanced and 126 stocks remained unchanged.

