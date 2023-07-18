Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 18

Sensex, Nifty advance for the fourth day to end at record closing highs.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 205 points up, or 0.31%, at 66,795.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 38 points higher, or 0.19%, at 19,749.25.
Asian Paints Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., State Bank of India and Titan Co. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,418 stocks rose, 2,007 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.