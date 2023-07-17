Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 17

The Sensex closed 529 points, or 0.80%, higher at 66,589.93, while the Nifty 50 gained 147 points, or 0.95%, to end at 19,711.43.

Updated On 04:38 PM IST, 17 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Rise To Scale Fresh Record Highs

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 529 points, or 0.80%, higher at 66,589.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 147 points, or 0.95%, to end at 19,711.43.

The Gainers

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ITC Ltd. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,073 stocks rose, 1,600 declined, and 183 remained unchanged on the BSE.

