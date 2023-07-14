Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 16

Sensex, Nifty end higher for the third week after best gains in 10 sessions.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 14 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Third Week

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 502 points, or 0.77%, higher at 66,060.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 151 points, or 0.78%, to end at 19,564.50.

The Gainers

Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,211 stocks rose, 1,208 declined, and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.

