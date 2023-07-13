Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 13

The Sensex closed 165 points, or 0.25%, higher at 65,559.89, while the Nifty 50 gained 30 points, or 0.15%, to end at 19,413.75.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 13 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to the changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

While, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,345 stocks rose, 2,107 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

