Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

Sensex, Nifty close lower ahead of Q1 earnings.

Updated On 04:39 PM IST, 12 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points down, or 0.34%, at 65,393.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 55 points lower, or 0.28%, at 19,384.30.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ONGC Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were negatively adding to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,752 stocks rose, 1,702 declined, while 147 remained unchanged on the BSE.

