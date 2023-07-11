Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11

Sensex, Nifty advance for a second day as RIL, Infosys, ITC lead.

Updated On 03:57 PM IST, 11 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Gain For The Second Day

Sensex closed 274 points up, or 0.72%, at 65,617.84, while the Nifty ended 84 points, or 0.43%, higher at 19,439.40.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were negatively adding to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,948 stocks rose, 1,532 declined, while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.

