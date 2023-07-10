Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 10

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher on Monday.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 10 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 64 points, or 0.10%, at 65,344.17, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 24 points, or 0.12%, higher at 19,355.90.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Titan Co. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,487 stocks rose, 2,191 declined, while 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.

