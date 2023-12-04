Photo Credit: Freepik.com

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 4

Updated On 04:45 PM IST, 04 Dec 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Best Day Of Year At New High

The Nifty 50 ended 418.90 points, or 2.07%, higher, at 20,686.80, while the Sensex rose 1,383.93 points, or 2.05%, to close at 68,865.12.

Photo Credit: Rawpixel on Freepik

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank Of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., contributed to the Nifty 50.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Laggards

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Titan Company Ltd. , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2390 stocks rose, 1446 declined, and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Canva

