Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 4

Photo Credit: Freepik.com
The Nifty 50 rose 418.90 points or 2.07% to end at 20,686.80, while the Sensex rose 1,383.93 points or 2.05% to close at 68,865.12
The Nifty 50 ended 418.90 points, or 2.07%, higher, at 20,686.80, while the Sensex rose 1,383.93 points, or 2.05%, to close at 68,865.12.
Photo Credit: Rawpixel on Freepik
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank Of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., contributed to the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: Pexels
HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Titan Company Ltd. , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2390 stocks rose, 1446 declined, and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva