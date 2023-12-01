Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 1

Photo Credit: Reuters
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 134 points, or 0.67%, higher at 20,267.90—its highest ever closing after hitting an intraday high of 20,291.55. While, the BSE Sensex gained 493 points, or 0.74%, to close at 67,481.90.
Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers.
