Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 1

The Nifty 50 ended 134 points or 0.67% higher at 20,267.90, while the Sensex gained 493 points or 0.74% to close at 67,481.90.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 01 Dec 2023

Nifty Closes At All-Time High

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 134 points, or 0.67%, higher at 20,267.90—its highest ever closing after hitting an intraday high of 20,291.55. While, the BSE Sensex gained 493 points, or 0.74%, to close at 67,481.90.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers.

