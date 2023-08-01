Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — August 1

The Sensex closed 68 points, or 0.10%, lower at 66,459.31, while the Nifty 50 declined 20 points, or 0.10%, to close at 19,733.55.

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 68 points, or 0.10%, lower at 66,459.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 20 points, or 0.10%, to close at 19,733.55.

The Gainers

Coal India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2070 stocks rose, 1491 declined, and 167 remained unchanged on the BSE.

