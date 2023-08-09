Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 9

The Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23%, higher at 65,995.81, while the Nifty 50 gained 62 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,632.55.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23%, higher at 65,995.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 62 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,632.55.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.
Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,036 stocks rose, 1,551 declined, and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.