Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 9

The Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23%, higher at 65,995.81, while the Nifty 50 gained 62 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,632.55.

Updated On 04:00 PM IST, 09 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher After One-Day Blip

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 149 points, or 0.23%, higher at 65,995.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 62 points, or 0.32%, to end at 19,632.55.

The Gainers

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,036 stocks rose, 1,551 declined, and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.

