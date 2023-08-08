Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 8

Sensex, Nifty snap two days of gains to close lower.

Updated On 04:22 PM IST, 08 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 106.98 points, or 0.16%, lower at 65,846.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 26.45 points, or 0.13%, down at 19,570.85.

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and State Bank of India were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,853 stocks advanced, 1,751 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

