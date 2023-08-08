Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 8

Sensex, Nifty snap two days of gains to close lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 106.98 points, or 0.16%, lower at 65,846.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 26.45 points, or 0.13%, down at 19,570.85.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cipla Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and State Bank of India were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the index down.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,853 stocks advanced, 1,751 declined and 151 remained unchanged.