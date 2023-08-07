Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 7

Sensex, Nifty end higher for the second straight day.

Updated On 04:27 PM IST, 07 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 232.23 points, or 0.35%, higher at 65,953.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 80.30 points, or 0.41%, to end at 19,597.30.

The Gainers

ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to the changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bulls. About 2,028 stocks advanced, 1,661 declined, while 198 stocks remained unchanged.

