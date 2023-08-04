Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 4

Sensex, Nifty end higher as HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys lead.

Updated On 04:53 PM IST, 04 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 480.57 points, or 0.74%, higher, at 65,721.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 135.35 points, or 0.7%, to end at 19,517.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Bajaj Auto Ltd., BPCL Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. About 2,237 stocks advanced, 1,332 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

