Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 31

Sensex, Nifty decline after three-day rise.

Updated On 04:24 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 256 points down, or 0.39%, at 64,831.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 94 points, or 0.48%, lower at 19,253.80.

The Gainers

Cipla Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Titan Co., and Tata Steel Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,856 stocks rose, 1,763 declined, while 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.

