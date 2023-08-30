Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 30

Sensex, Nifty end flat as bank stocks drag.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 30 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Flat

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 11 points up, or 0.02%, at 65,087.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended five points, or 0.02%, higher at 19,347.45.

The Gainers

Infosys, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid Corp. and Larsen & Toubro were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,305 stocks rose, 1,334 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.

