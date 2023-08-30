Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 30

Sensex, Nifty end flat as bank stocks drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 11 points up, or 0.02%, at 65,087.25, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended five points, or 0.02%, higher at 19,347.45.
Infosys, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid Corp. and Larsen & Toubro were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,305 stocks rose, 1,334 declined, and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.