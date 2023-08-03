Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 3

Sensex, Nifty extend decline to third day as ICICI, HDFC Bank drag.

Updated On 04:29 PM IST, 03 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline To Third Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 542 points down, or 0.82%, at 65,240.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 145 points lower, or 0.74%, at 19,381.65.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,803 stocks rose, 1,760 declined, while 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.

