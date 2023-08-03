Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 3

Sensex, Nifty extend decline to third day as ICICI, HDFC Bank drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 542 points down, or 0.82%, at 65,240.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 145 points lower, or 0.74%, at 19,381.65.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,803 stocks rose, 1,760 declined, while 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.