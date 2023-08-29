Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 29

Sensex, Nifty close higher for the second day.

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 29 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points up, or 0.12%, at 65,075.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.19%, higher at 19,342.65.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,082 stocks rose, 1,516 declined and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.

