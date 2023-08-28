Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 28

Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day fall.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 110 points up, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points, or 0.21%, higher at 19,306.05.
HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Power Grid Corp. and Axis Bank were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,053 stocks rose, 1,688 declined, while 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.