Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 28

Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day fall.

Updated On 04:27 PM IST, 28 Aug 2023

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 110 points up, or 0.17%, at 64,996.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 40 points, or 0.21%, higher at 19,306.05.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Power Grid Corp. and Axis Bank were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,053 stocks rose, 1,688 declined, while 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.

