Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 25

Sensex, Nifty log worst weekly losing streak in 16 months.

Updated On 04:09 PM IST, 25 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Weekly Losing Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 64,886.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 121 points lower, or 0.62%, at 19,265.80.

The Gainers

Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. were positively adding to the changes.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,489 stocks rose, 2,152 declined, while 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.

