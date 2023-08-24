Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 24

Sensex, Nifty snap three-day gaining streak as RIL, HDFC Bank drag; healthcare stocks drop.

Updated On 04:20 PM IST, 24 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Gaining Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 181 points down, or 0.28%, at 65,252.34, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 57 points, or 0.29%, lower at 19,386.70.

The Gainers

Asian Paints Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp., Infosys Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HCL Technologies Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the changes.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,785 stocks rose, 1,828 declined, and 167 remained unchanged on the BSE.

