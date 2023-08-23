Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 23

Sensex recovered to close above 65,400 level, whereas Nifty ended beyond the 19,400 mark.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 213 points higher, or 0.33%, at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points up, or 0.25%, at 19,444.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,082 stocks rose, 1,536 declined, while 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.