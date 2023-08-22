Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 22

Sensex, Nifty end mixed as ITC Leads; HDFC Bank drags; RIL market cap drops over Rs 7,600 crore.

Updated On 03:51 PM IST, 22 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Mixed

Sensex closed four points up, or 0.01%, at 65,220.03, while the Nifty ended three points, or 0.01%, higher at 19,396.45.

The Gainers

ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank and NTPC were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, and Infosys were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,211 stocks rose, 1,446 declined and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.

