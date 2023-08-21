Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 21

Sensex, Nifty gain as Infosys leads; RIL drops after JFS listing.

Updated On 04:14 PM IST, 21 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Gain After Two-Day Fall

Sensex closed 267 points up, or 0.41%, at 65,216.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 83 points, or 0.43%, higher at 19,393.60.

The Gainers

Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and TCS were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., State Bank of India and Britannia Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,089 stocks rose, 1,640 declined and 178 remained unchanged on the BSE.

