Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 2

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 676.53 points or 1.02% lower at 65,782.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 207 points or 1.05% to end at 19,526.55.
Asian Paints Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,266 stocks rose, 2,328 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.