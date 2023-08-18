Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 18

Sensex, Nifty close fourth week lower after two-day drop.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 18 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Day

The Sensex closed 202 points, or 0.31%, lower at 64,948.66, while the Nifty declined 55 points, or 0.28%, to end at 19,310.15.

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki India positively contributed to the changes in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,536 stocks rose, 2,072 declined and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.

