Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 17

Sensex and Nifty close lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 388 points down, or 0.59%, at 65,151.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 100 points, or 0.51%, lower at 19,365.25.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Titan Co. and State Bank of India were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,841 stocks rose, 1,739 declined, while 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.