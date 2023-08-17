Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 17

Sensex and Nifty close lower.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 17 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 388 points down, or 0.59%, at 65,151.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 100 points, or 0.51%, lower at 19,365.25.

The Gainers

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Titan Co. and State Bank of India were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,841 stocks rose, 1,739 declined, while 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.

