Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 16

Sensex, Nifty log second day of gains.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 138 points, or 0.21%, higher at 65,593.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 31 points, or 0.16%, to end at 19,465.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,853 stocks rose, 1,780 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.