Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 14

Sensex, Nifty rebound after two-day fall as RIL, Infosys lead; I.T. stocks advance.

Updated On 04:13 PM IST, 14 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points up, or 0.12%, at 65,401.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 6 points, or 0.03%, higher at 19,434.55.

The Gainers

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the change.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,548 stocks rose, 2,172 declined, while 175 remained unchanged on the BSE.

