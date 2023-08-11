Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 11

Sensex, Nifty decline for the third week in a row.

Updated On 04:18 PM IST, 11 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 65,322.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 115 points, or 0.59%, lower at 19,428.30.

The Gainers

HCL Technologies Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Titan Co., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,525 stocks rose, 2,051 declined, while 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.

