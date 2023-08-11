Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 11

Sensex, Nifty decline for the third week in a row.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 366 points down, or 0.56%, at 65,322.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 115 points, or 0.59%, lower at 19,428.30.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Titan Co., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,525 stocks rose, 2,051 declined, while 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.