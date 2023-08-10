Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 10

Sensex, Nifty decline as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 308 points, or 0.47%, at 65,688.18, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, lower at 19,543.10.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Titan Co. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,692 stocks rose, 1,904 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.