Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 10

Sensex, Nifty decline as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank drag.

Updated On 04:13 PM IST, 10 Aug 2023

Sensex, Nifty Decline As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Drag

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 308 points, or 0.47%, at 65,688.18, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, lower at 19,543.10.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Titan Co. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,692 stocks rose, 1,904 declined, while 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

