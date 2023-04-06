Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers— April 6

Sensex closed 144 points, or 0.24%, higher at 59,832.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 42 points, or 0.24%, to end at 17,599.15.

Updated On 4:10 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Log Second Week Of Gains

The Gainers

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the top gainers among the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

HCL Technologies Ltd., TCS Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were among the laggards.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,389 stocks rose, 1,137 declined, and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

