Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 3

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 115 points, or 0.19%, higher at 59,106.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 38 points, or 0.22%, to end at 17,398.05.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market's breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,775 stocks rose, 856 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.