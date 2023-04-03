Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 3

Sensex closed 115 points, or 0.19%, higher at 59,106.44, while the Nifty 50 rose 38 points, or 0.22%, to end at 17,398.05.

Updated On 4:14 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End At Four Week High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 115 points, or 0.19%, higher at 59,106.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 38 points, or 0.22%, to end at 17,398.05.

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

The Market Wrap

The market's breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,775 stocks rose, 856 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.

