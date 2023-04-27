Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 27

The Sensex closed 349 points, or 0.58%, higher at 60,649.30, while the Nifty 50 gained 102 points, or 0.57%, to end at 17,915.05.

Sensex, Nifty End At A Nine-Week High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 349 points, or 0.58%, higher at 60,649.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 102 points, or 0.57%, to end at 17,915.05.

The Gainers

HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,041 stocks rose, 1,448 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.

