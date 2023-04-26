Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 26

Nifty advances for a fifth day to close at two-week high.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 44 points up, or 0.25%, at 60,300.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 44 points, or 0.25%, at 17,813.60.
Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,917 stocks rose, 1,570 declined, and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.