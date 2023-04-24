Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers— April 24

The Sensex closed 401 points, or 0.67%, higher at 60,056.10, while the Nifty 50 gained 119 points, or 0.68%, to end at 17,743.40.

Updated On 4:15 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Rise For The Third Consecutive Session

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were the top gainers.

The Laggards

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. were the top laggards.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,813 stocks rose, 1,586 declined, and 186 remained unchanged on the BSE.

