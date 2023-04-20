Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 20

Sensex, Nifty hold on to small gains to snap three-day losing streak.

Updated On 4:59 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Decline

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points, or 0.11%, higher at 59,632.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 6 points, or 0.03%, to end at 17,624.45.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Nestle India, Divi's Laboratories and Reliance Industries weighed on the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,914 stocks rose, 1,582 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

