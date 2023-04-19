Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 19

The Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.27%, at 59,567.80, while the Nifty 50 declined 41 points, or 0.23%, to end at 17,618.75
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively added to the change.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was almost split between buyers and sellers. About 1,818 stocks rose, 1,694 declined, and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.