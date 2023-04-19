Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 19

The Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.27%, at 59,567.80, while the Nifty 50 declined 41 points, or 0.23%, to end at 17,618.75

Updated On 5:19 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Fall For The Third Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.27%, at 59,567.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 41 points, or 0.23%, to end at 17,618.75.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively added to the change.

The Laggards

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was almost split between buyers and sellers. About 1,818 stocks rose, 1,694 declined, and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card: Features And Benefits

Netflix To Cut Subscription Rates In 116 Countries After Success In India

As Mukesh Ambani Turns 66, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Asia's Richest Man
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe