Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18

The Sensex and Nifty fall for the second day As RIL, HUL, and HDFC Bank drag.

18 Apr 2023, 4:39 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dalal Street. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Dalal Street. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
Sensex, Nifty Fall For The Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 184 points down, or 0.31%, at 59,727.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 47 points, or 0.26%, at 17,660.15.

The Gainers 

Divi's Laboratories Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. weighed the index down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 1,910 stocks rose, 1,623 declined, and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.

