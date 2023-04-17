Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 17

Sensex, Nifty break longest winning streak in 30 months on slump in IT stocks.

Updated On 5:02 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Nine Days Of Gain

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 520 points down, or 0.86%, at 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 121 points, or 0.68%, at 17,706.85.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corp., IndusInd Bank, SBI and Nestle India were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Infosys, L&T, TCS, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,856 stocks rose, 1,731 declined and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Vivo To Launch X90 Series Soon: Check Expected Specifications And Price

7 Players Who Have Hit The Most Sixes In IPL 2023 So Far

As Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes IPL Debut, Here Are Other Father-Son Duos In Cricket
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe