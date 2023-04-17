Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 17

Sensex, Nifty break longest winning streak in 30 months on slump in IT stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 520 points down, or 0.86%, at 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended lower by 121 points, or 0.68%, at 17,706.85.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corp., IndusInd Bank, SBI and Nestle India were positively adding to the change.
HDFC Bank, Infosys, L&T, TCS, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,856 stocks rose, 1,731 declined and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.