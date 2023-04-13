Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 13

The Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the Nifty 50 rose 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.

Updated On 4:13 PM IST

eSensex, Nifty Advance For The Ninth Straight Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. positively added to the change.

The Laggards

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,908 stocks rose, 1,579 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Realme Narzo N55 Launched: Check Specifications, Features, And Price

PBKS vs GT: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 12
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe