Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 13

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 38 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,431, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 16 points, or 0.09%, to end at 17,828.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. positively added to the change.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,908 stocks rose, 1,579 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.