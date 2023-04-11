Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 11

The Sensex closed 311 points, or 0.52%, higher at 60,157.72, while the Nifty 50 gained 98 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,722.30.

Updated On 4:10 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Log Best Stretch Of Gains In Four Months

The Gainers

JSW Steel Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Asian Paints Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the Nifty 50 down.

The Market Wrap

The market's breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,251 stocks rose, 1,297 declined, and 111 remained unchanged on the BSE.

