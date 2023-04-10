Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 10

Sensex, Nifty end at four-week high as L&T, JSW Steel, TCS, Tata Motors lead.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14 points higher, or 0.02%, at 59,846.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.14%, to end at 17,624.05.
JSW Steel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., TCS Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and ONGC Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,030 stocks rose, 1,590 declined, and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.