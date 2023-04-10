Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 10

Sensex, Nifty end at four-week high as L&T, JSW Steel, TCS, Tata Motors lead.

Updated On 4:12 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End At Four-Week High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14 points higher, or 0.02%, at 59,846.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 25 points, or 0.14%, to end at 17,624.05.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

JSW Steel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., TCS Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and ONGC Ltd. were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were weighing the Nifty down.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,030 stocks rose, 1,590 declined, and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Amul vs Nandini Row: What Has Happened So Far?

Full List of Hat-Tricks In IPL: From L Balaji To Rashid Khan

RCB vs LSG: Date, Time, Venue, Head-To-Head Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe