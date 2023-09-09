Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours, 2nd Match: Here's all you need to know about SL vs BAN game.
In the second match of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023, hosts Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh. This will be Sri Lanka's first match of the Super 4s while Bangladesh lost to Pakistan on September 6.
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match will be played on Saturday, September 9.
The SL vs Bangladesh will start at 3:00 PM IST.
R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is the venue for today's Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match.
The SL vs BAN match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match on its app and website.
Matches Played: 52, Won By Sri Lanka: 41, Won By Bangladesh: 9, No Result: 2
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.