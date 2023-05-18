SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

A win for RCB will take them to 14 points and improve their chances to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Updated On 9:41 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 65: SRH vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.65 of the IPL. RCB need to win this match to remain in the race for the IPL 2023 Playoffs. With nothing to lose now, SRH will hope to finish their campaign on a winning note and spoil RCB's party.

Date

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on Thursday, May 18.

Time

The SRH vs RCB match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The SRH vs RCB match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RCB Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 22, Won By Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 12, Won by Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB): 9, No Result: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

