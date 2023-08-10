SBFC Finance IPO Allotment Expected Tonight: 4 Easy Steps To Check Status

The allotment of shares will take place on Thursday, August 10.
If you're looking to check the allotment status of SBFC Finance's recent IPO, then follow these four easy steps. But before that, let's take a quick look at the IPO's performance.
The IPO has been subscribed 70.16 times on Monday.
- Institutional investors: 192.90 times.
- Non-institutional investors: 49.09 times.
- Retail investors: 10.99 times.
- Employee reserved: 5.87 times.
The IPO has been subscribed 7.09 times as of Friday.
- Institutional investors: 6.71 times.
- Non-institutional investors: 12.95 times.
- Retail investors: 4.93 times.
- Employee reserved: 2.44 times.
The IPO has been subscribed 1.91 times as on Thursday.
- Institutional investors: 0.03 times.
- Non-institutional investors: 4.12 times.
- Retail investors: 2.06 times.
- Employee reserved: 1.10 times.
There are two ways to check the allotment status of SBFC Finance IPO:
- BSE website
- IPO registrar's KFinTech website
1) Visit the KFin Technologies website for IPO status at kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus
2) Choose "SBFC Finance IPO" from the options provided.
3) Enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) details or the application number or the DPID, which you used for applying to the IPO .
4) Click on the "Submit" button.
1) Visit this page of official BSE website: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2) Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type.'
3) Select 'Issue Name' and provide your application number or PAN details.
4) Complete the 'I'm not a robot' verification and submit.